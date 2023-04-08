Twins vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (5-2) going head-to-head against the Houston Astros (3-5) at 2:10 PM (on April 8). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (1-0) to the mound, while Luis Garcia (0-1) will get the nod for the Houston Astros.
Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Astros 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have been favorites in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 5-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 27 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (1.74).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|@ Royals
|W 7-4
|Joe Ryan vs Brad Keller
|April 3
|@ Marlins
|W 11-1
|Tyler Mahle vs Johnny Cueto
|April 4
|@ Marlins
|L 1-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 5
|@ Marlins
|L 5-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 7
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Jose Urquidy
|April 8
|Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Luis Garcia
|April 9
|Astros
|-
|Tyler Mahle vs Hunter Brown
|April 10
|White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Dylan Cease
|April 11
|White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Lance Lynn
|April 12
|White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|April 13
|@ Yankees
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
