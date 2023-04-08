On Saturday, Trevor Larnach (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Target Field

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota with nine hits and an OBP of .438, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Larnach has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his seven games this year, with multiple hits in 42.9% of them.

He has homered in one game this season.

Larnach has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

