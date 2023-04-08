How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) on April 8, 2023.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 49% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 50.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 22-5 when it shoots better than 50.7% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.
- The Timberwolves average 7.4 fewer points per game (115.4) than the Spurs allow (122.8).
- Minnesota is 15-6 when scoring more than 122.8 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves are averaging 116 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 114.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Minnesota is giving up 115.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 116.3.
- When playing at home, the Timberwolves are making 0.6 more treys per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.7). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (37%).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Calf
|Austin Rivers
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jaylen Nowell
|Questionable
|Knee
|Naz Reid
|Out
|Wrist
