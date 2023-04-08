Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) as heavy, 14-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: CW35 and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: ,
- Venue:
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 120 - Spurs 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 14)
- Pick OU:
Over (232.5)
- The Timberwolves have been more successful against the spread than the Spurs this year, tallying an ATS record of 37-41-2, as opposed to the 32-48-0 mark of the Spurs.
- Minnesota hasn't covered the spread as a 14-point favorite or more this season, while San Antonio covers as an underdog of 14 or more 50% of the time.
- Minnesota's games have gone over the total 45% of the time this season (36 out of 80), less often than San Antonio's games have (45 out of 80).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 19-18, a better record than the Spurs have put up (18-58) as moneyline underdogs.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Minnesota is putting up 115.4 points per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 115.7 points per contest (18th-ranked).
- The Timberwolves are delivering 26 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Timberwolves are draining 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 36.2% three-point percentage (16th-ranked).
- Of the shots attempted by Minnesota in 2022-23, 62% of them have been two-pointers (71.9% of the team's made baskets) and 38% have been from beyond the arc (28.1%).
