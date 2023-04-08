The San Antonio Spurs (21-59), on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at , go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40). The game tips at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: CW35 and BSN
  • Location: ,
  • Venue:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Spurs Moneyline
DraftKings Timberwolves (-14) 232.5 -1050 +700 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Timberwolves (-13.5) 232.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Timberwolves (-13.5) - -1100 +750 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

  • The Timberwolves score 115.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 115.7 (18th in the league) for a -28 scoring differential overall.
  • The Spurs put up 112.5 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 122.8 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -824 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.3 points per game.
  • These teams are scoring 227.9 points per game between them, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams average 238.5 points per game combined, six more points than this contest's over/under.
  • Minnesota is 37-42-1 ATS this season.
  • San Antonio has put together a 32-48-0 ATS record so far this year.

Timberwolves and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Timberwolves +25000 +10000 -130
Spurs - - +3000

