Mike Conley plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face off versus the San Antonio Spurs at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on April 4, Conley put up 18 points in a 107-102 win against the Nets.

If you'd like to place a bet on Conley's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.7 16.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.5 Assists 5.5 6.7 4.9 PRA 21.5 21.2 25 PR -- 14.5 20.1 3PM 2.5 2 2.8



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Spurs

Conley's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 105.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 10th in possessions per game with 104.

On defense, the Spurs have allowed 122.8 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

Conceding 45 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have conceded 26.6 per game, 28th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are ranked 16th in the league, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 33 17 5 6 5 1 3

