After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros (who will start Luis Garcia) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer has a walk while hitting .250.
  • Farmer has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
  • Farmer has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of six games so far this year.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 1.0 per game).
  • Garcia (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
