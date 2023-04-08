After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros (who will start Luis Garcia) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

TV Channel: BSN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has a walk while hitting .250.

Farmer has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his six games this season.

Farmer has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of six games so far this year.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings