The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Luis Garcia TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has four walks while hitting .231.

In four of seven games this year, Miranda has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Miranda has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings