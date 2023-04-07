The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda is batting .143 with four walks.
  • In three of six games this season, Miranda got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
  • Miranda has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urquidy (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.