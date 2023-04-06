The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-30-10) take on the Minnesota Wild (44-23-10) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on . The Penguins fell to the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Wild vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-135) Wild (+115) 6

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have won six of the 18 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Minnesota has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 46.5% chance to win.

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 38 of 77 games this season.

Wild vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 248 (17th) Goals 225 (24th) 253 (20th) Goals Allowed 203 (3rd) 58 (9th) Power Play Goals 51 (15th) 53 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (12th)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Minnesota has hit the over five times.

The Wild and their opponents have combined to score an average of 5.8 goals over their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6 over/under for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 7.8 goals, 1.5 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Wild's 225 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Wild are one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 203 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

Their 12th-ranked goal differential is +22.

