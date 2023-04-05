On Wednesday, Michael A. Taylor (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
  • In 56.5% of his games last year (70 of 124), Taylor had a base hit, and in 31 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He went yard in nine of 124 games in 2022 (7.3%), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor picked up an RBI in 30 games last season out of 124 (24.2%), including multiple RBIs in 6.5% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • He scored a run in 45 of his 124 games a season ago (36.3%), with two or more runs scored four times (3.2%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 58
.288 AVG .218
.342 OBP .283
.399 SLG .316
11 XBH 11
6 HR 3
27 RBI 16
40/16 K/BB 69/19
1 SB 3
Home Away
65 GP 59
41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (49.2%)
17 (26.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (23.7%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%)
6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (18.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Marlins pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • The Marlins are sending Luzardo (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
