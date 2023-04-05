On Wednesday, Kyle Farmer (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate (2022)

Farmer hit .253 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Farmer picked up at least one hit 86 times last season in 145 games played (59.3%), including multiple hits on 36 occasions (24.8%).

He hit a home run in 9.0% of his games last season (145 in all), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer drove in a run in 54 of 145 games last season (37.2%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (11.7%).

He came around to score 49 times in 145 games (33.8%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.5%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 72 .253 AVG .253 .324 OBP .302 .397 SLG .372 23 XBH 17 7 HR 7 42 RBI 36 54/20 K/BB 45/13 2 SB 2 Home Away 73 GP 72 43 (58.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (59.7%) 16 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%) 6 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.7%) 25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 29 (40.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)