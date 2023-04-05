On Wednesday, Joey Gallo (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)

  • Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Gallo had a hit 47 times last year in 127 games (37.0%), including nine multi-hit games (7.1%).
  • He hit a home run in 14.2% of his games last year (18 of 127), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.6% of his games a season ago (30 of 127), Gallo drove home a run. In 13 of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He scored a run in 38 of his 127 games a season ago (29.9%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 53
.172 AVG .148
.282 OBP .279
.356 SLG .358
15 XBH 14
8 HR 11
25 RBI 22
82/26 K/BB 81/30
2 SB 1
Home Away
66 GP 61
26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (34.4%)
4 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.2%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.9%)
8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%)
15 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (24.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Luzardo (1-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.