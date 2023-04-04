When the (1-4) play the (4-0) at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:40 PM ET, Sandy Alcantara will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 2).

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Twins have +120 odds to upset. The matchup's total has been listed at 7 runs.

Twins vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins were favorites in 65 games last season and won 36 (55.4%) of those contests.

Last season, the Marlins won 16 of their 27 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins hit 71 home runs at home last season (0.9 per game).

Miami had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Twins were chosen as underdogs in 68 games last year and walked away with the win 22 times (32.4%) in those games.

Last season, the Twins came away with a win seven times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Minnesota hit 89 homers away from home last season (1.1 per game).

The Twins slugged .390 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Twins vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+360) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

