Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at LoanDepot park. Kenta Maeda will be on the mound for Minnesota, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 178 home runs ranked 13th in Major League Baseball.

The Twins ranked 11th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

Minnesota ranked 11th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Minnesota ranked 17th in the majors with 696 total runs scored last season.

The Twins had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked ninth in MLB.

Minnesota averaged the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors last season.

The Twins pitched to a 3.98 last season, which ranked 19th in baseball.

Minnesota ranked 13th in MLB with a combined 1.246 WHIP last season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Maeda has been named the starter for the Twins and will make his first start this season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 34-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Royals W 2-0 Away Pablo Lopez Zack Greinke 4/1/2023 Royals W 2-0 Away Sonny Gray Jordan Lyles 4/2/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Joe Ryan Brad Keller 4/3/2023 Marlins W 11-1 Away Tyler Mahle Johnny Cueto 4/4/2023 Marlins - Away Kenta Maeda Sandy Alcantara 4/5/2023 Marlins - Away Pablo Lopez Jesús Luzardo 4/6/2023 Astros - Home Sonny Gray Jose Urquidy 4/8/2023 Astros - Home Joe Ryan Luis Garcia 4/9/2023 Astros - Home Tyler Mahle Hunter Brown 4/10/2023 White Sox - Home Kenta Maeda Dylan Cease

