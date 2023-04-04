On Tuesday, Trevor Larnach (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)

  • Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Larnach picked up at least one hit 25 times last season in 51 games played (49.0%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.6%).
  • He homered in five games a year ago (out of 51 opportunities, 9.8%), going deep in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Larnach drove in a run in 14 games last year out of 51 (27.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (four times).
  • He touched home plate in 37.3% of his 51 games last year, with more than one run in 5.9% of those games (three).

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 28
.313 AVG .177
.400 OBP .245
.594 SLG .281
10 XBH 8
4 HR 1
11 RBI 7
19/10 K/BB 38/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 28
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (42.9%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Alcantara (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second this season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2) among pitchers who qualify.
