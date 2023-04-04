The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Barclays Center as just 2-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSN

YES and BSN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Timberwolves vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 117 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 2)

Nets (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Timberwolves have been less successful against the spread than the Nets this season, sporting an ATS record of 36-41-2, compared to the 41-37-0 mark of the Nets.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 64.3% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as a favorite of 2 or more (28.1%).

Minnesota and its opponents have exceeded the point total 45.6% of the time this season (36 out of 79). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (35 out of 78).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-23, while the Timberwolves are 18-18 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

With 115.5 points per game on offense, Minnesota ranks 13th in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 115.9 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Timberwolves rank eighth in the NBA with 26 dimes per contest.

So far this year, the Timberwolves are making 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.2% (16th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Minnesota has taken 61.9% two-pointers (accounting for 71.8% of the team's buckets) and 38.1% three-pointers (28.2%).

