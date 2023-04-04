On Tuesday, Nick Gordon (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Gordon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)

  • Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
  • Gordon got a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games last season, with multiple hits in 18.8% of them.
  • He homered in nine games a year ago (out of 138 opportunities, 6.5%), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Gordon picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games last season (30 of 138), with two or more RBIs in 12 of those games (8.7%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He crossed the plate in 40 of 138 games last year (29.0%), including scoring more than once in 3.6% of his games (five times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 61
.272 AVG .271
.307 OBP .329
.429 SLG .426
22 XBH 19
6 HR 3
30 RBI 20
57/9 K/BB 48/11
3 SB 3
Home Away
71 GP 67
41 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (59.7%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.9%)
21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (28.4%)
6 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.5%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Alcantara (0-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.