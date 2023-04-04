On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .254 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.
  • Taylor had a hit 70 times last year in 124 games (56.5%), including 31 multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He homered in 7.3% of his games in 2022 (nine of 124), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30 of 124 games last season (24.2%), Taylor drove in a run, and eight of those games (6.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
  • In 45 of 124 games last season (36.3%) he scored, and in four of those games (3.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 58
.288 AVG .218
.342 OBP .283
.399 SLG .316
11 XBH 11
6 HR 3
27 RBI 16
40/16 K/BB 69/19
1 SB 3
Home Away
65 GP 59
41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (49.2%)
17 (26.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (23.7%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%)
6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (18.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Alcantara (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 67th, 1.235 WHIP ranks 56th, and 3.2 K/9 ranks 94th among qualifying pitchers this season.
