Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate (2022)
- Farmer hit .253 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Farmer picked up at least one hit 86 times last year in 145 games played (59.3%), including multiple hits on 36 occasions (24.8%).
- He went yard in 9.0% of his games in 2022 (13 of 145), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games last season (54 of 145), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (11.7%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- In 33.8% of his games last season (49 of 145), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (5.5%) he scored more than once.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|72
|.253
|AVG
|.253
|.324
|OBP
|.302
|.397
|SLG
|.372
|23
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|7
|42
|RBI
|36
|54/20
|K/BB
|45/13
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|72
|43 (58.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (59.7%)
|16 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (27.8%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (31.9%)
|6 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.7%)
|25 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|29 (40.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Alcantara (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2) among pitchers who qualify.
