Jose Miranda -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)

  • Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 60.8% of his games last year (76 of 125), Miranda had a base hit, and in 34 of those games (27.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 11.2% of his games last season (125 in all), going deep in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Miranda drove in a run in 34.4% of his 125 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 13.6% of those contests (17). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He crossed the plate in 40 of 125 games last season (32.0%), including scoring more than once in 4.0% of his games (five times).

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 65
.277 AVG .260
.347 OBP .306
.426 SLG .426
18 XBH 22
6 HR 9
32 RBI 34
41/19 K/BB 50/9
1 SB 0
57 GP 68
35 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%)
22 (38.6%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (26.5%)
6 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
23 (40.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Alcantara (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2).
