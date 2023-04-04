Jose Miranda -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)

Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

In 60.8% of his games last year (76 of 125), Miranda had a base hit, and in 34 of those games (27.2%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 11.2% of his games last season (125 in all), going deep in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Miranda drove in a run in 34.4% of his 125 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 13.6% of those contests (17). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He crossed the plate in 40 of 125 games last season (32.0%), including scoring more than once in 4.0% of his games (five times).

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 65 .277 AVG .260 .347 OBP .306 .426 SLG .426 18 XBH 22 6 HR 9 32 RBI 34 41/19 K/BB 50/9 1 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 68 35 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%) 22 (38.6%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (26.5%) 6 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 23 (40.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)