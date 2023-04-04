After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Marlins.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)

Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.

Gallo picked up a hit in 37.0% of his games last season (47 of 127), with at least two hits in nine of those contests (7.1%).

Including the 127 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 18 of them (14.2%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo picked up an RBI in 30 of 127 games last season (23.6%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of them (10.2%).

He scored in 29.9% of his games last season (38 of 127), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 53 .172 AVG .148 .282 OBP .279 .356 SLG .358 15 XBH 14 8 HR 11 25 RBI 22 82/26 K/BB 81/30 2 SB 1 Home Away 66 GP 61 26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (34.4%) 4 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.2%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.9%) 8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 15 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (24.6%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)