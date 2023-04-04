Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Marlins.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)
- Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.
- Gallo picked up a hit in 37.0% of his games last season (47 of 127), with at least two hits in nine of those contests (7.1%).
- Including the 127 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 18 of them (14.2%), leaving the ballpark in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo picked up an RBI in 30 of 127 games last season (23.6%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of them (10.2%).
- He scored in 29.9% of his games last season (38 of 127), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (7.9%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.172
|AVG
|.148
|.282
|OBP
|.279
|.356
|SLG
|.358
|15
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|22
|82/26
|K/BB
|81/30
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|26 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (34.4%)
|4 (6.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (8.2%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.9%)
|8 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (16.4%)
|15 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (24.6%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Alcantara (0-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2).
