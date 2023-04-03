The Minnesota Wild (44-23-9, fourth in the Western Conference) and the Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-7, first), square off on Monday, April 3 at 8:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM in a battle between two of the conference's top-ranked squads.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-135) Golden Knights (+115) 5.5

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 35 of their 52 games when favored on the moneyline this season (67.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Minnesota has a 25-10 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The Wild have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota's 76 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 37 times.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 222 (24th) Goals 249 (13th) 200 (3rd) Goals Allowed 214 (10th) 50 (15th) Power Play Goals 40 (25th) 45 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (9th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Five of Minnesota's last 10 games hit the over.

The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 5.5 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Wild have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Wild are ranked 24th in the league with 222 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

The Wild have given up the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 200 (2.6 per game).

Their goal differential (+22) ranks them 12th in the league.

