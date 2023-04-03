Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (1-3) host the Minnesota Twins (3-0) in an early-season contest at LoanDepot park on Monday, April 3, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Twins won 55 out of the 91 games, or 60.4%, in which they were favored.

The Twins had a record of 49-28, a 63.6% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins hit 89 homers away from home last season (1.1 per game).

Minnesota averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .390 on the road.

The Marlins won in 33, or 34%, of the 97 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Marlins won 25 of 81 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Miami averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

The Marlins averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 in home contests.

Twins vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Nick Gordon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Trevor Larnach 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

