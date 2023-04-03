Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Gordon -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Gordon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)
- Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- Gordon got a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games last season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those contests.
- He hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2022 (nine of 138), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gordon drove in a run in 30 of 138 games last year (21.7%), with two or more RBIz in 12 of those contests (8.7%).
- He came around to score in 40 of his 138 games a season ago (29.0%), with more than one run scored five times (3.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|61
|.272
|AVG
|.271
|.307
|OBP
|.329
|.429
|SLG
|.426
|22
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|57/9
|K/BB
|48/11
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|41 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (59.7%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.9%)
|21 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (28.4%)
|6 (8.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.5%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (20.9%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Cueto gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 37-year-old right-hander, started and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he compiled an 8-10 record, a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP over his 25 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.