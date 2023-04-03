Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jose Miranda (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)
- Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 76 of 125 games last year (60.8%) Miranda had at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (27.2%) he picked up two or more.
- He took the pitcher deep in 11.2% of his games last season (125 in all), going deep in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Miranda drove in a run in 34.4% of his 125 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of those contests (17). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- In 32.0% of his games last year (40 of 125), he scored at least a run, and in five (4.0%) he scored two or more runs.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|65
|.277
|AVG
|.260
|.347
|OBP
|.306
|.426
|SLG
|.426
|18
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|34
|41/19
|K/BB
|50/9
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|68
|35 (61.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (60.3%)
|15 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.9%)
|22 (38.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (26.5%)
|6 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|23 (40.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Cueto takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 37-year-old right-hander started the game and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In 25 games last season he compiled an 8-10 record and had a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP.
