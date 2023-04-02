Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)
- Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
- Kepler got a hit in 49.6% of his 115 games last season, with at least two hits in 22.6% of them.
- In eight of 115 games last year, he hit a home run (7.0%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Kepler drove in a run in 29 games last year out 115 (25.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 37.4% of his games last season (43 of 115), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|.213
|AVG
|.244
|.315
|OBP
|.327
|.356
|SLG
|.337
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|21
|41/31
|K/BB
|25/19
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|51
|30 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (52.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (23.5%)
|24 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (37.3%)
|5 (7.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.9%)
|14 (21.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (29.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Keller takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Over his 35 appearances last season he finished with a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP, putting together a 6-14 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.