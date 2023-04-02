The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)

  • Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
  • In 54.3% of his games last season (50 of 92), Buxton had a base hit, and in 22 of those games (23.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 92 opportunities, 26.1%), going deep in 7.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Buxton drove in a run in 32 games last year out of 92 (34.8%), including multiple RBIs in 14.1% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He came around to score 41 times in 92 games (44.6%) last season, including 17 occasions when he scored more than once (18.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 42
.228 AVG .219
.315 OBP .296
.550 SLG .500
25 XBH 19
15 HR 13
27 RBI 24
63/19 K/BB 53/15
2 SB 4
Home Away
50 GP 42
26 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (57.1%)
12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (23.8%)
19 (38.0%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (52.4%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (31.0%)
15 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (40.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • The Royals surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Keller will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old righty pitched in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Over his 35 appearances last season he put together a 6-14 record, had a 5.09 ERA, and a 1.504 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.