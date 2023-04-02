Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)
- Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 54.3% of his games last season (50 of 92), Buxton had a base hit, and in 22 of those games (23.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 92 opportunities, 26.1%), going deep in 7.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Buxton drove in a run in 32 games last year out of 92 (34.8%), including multiple RBIs in 14.1% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He came around to score 41 times in 92 games (44.6%) last season, including 17 occasions when he scored more than once (18.5%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.228
|AVG
|.219
|.315
|OBP
|.296
|.550
|SLG
|.500
|25
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|13
|27
|RBI
|24
|63/19
|K/BB
|53/15
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|42
|26 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (57.1%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (23.8%)
|19 (38.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (52.4%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (31.0%)
|15 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Royals surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Keller will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 27-year-old righty pitched in relief and went one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Over his 35 appearances last season he put together a 6-14 record, had a 5.09 ERA, and a 1.504 WHIP.
