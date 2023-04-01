Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (1-0) versus the Kansas City Royals (0-1) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 2-0 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 1.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 2, Royals 1.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

Last season, the Twins won 55 out of the 91 games, or 60.4%, in which they were favored.

Last season, Minnesota won 22 of its 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

With 696 total runs scored last season, Minnesota ranked 17th in the majors (4.3 per game).

The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule