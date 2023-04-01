Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nick Gordon (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Gordon At The Plate (2022)
- Gordon hit .272 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- Gordon got a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games last season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those contests.
- In nine of 138 games last year, he went yard (6.5%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Gordon drove in a run in 30 of 138 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He came around to score in 40 of his 138 games a year ago (29.0%), with two or more runs scored five times (3.6%).
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|61
|.272
|AVG
|.271
|.307
|OBP
|.329
|.429
|SLG
|.426
|22
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|57/9
|K/BB
|48/11
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|41 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (59.7%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.9%)
|21 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (28.4%)
|6 (8.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.5%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (20.9%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lyles will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
