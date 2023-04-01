The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

  • Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
  • In 57 of 115 games last season (49.6%) Kepler had at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (22.6%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a long ball in eight of 115 games in 2022 (7.0%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kepler picked up an RBI in 29 games last year out 115 (25.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He crossed home plate in 43 of his 115 games a season ago (37.4%), with more than one run scored 11 times (9.6%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 51
.213 AVG .244
.315 OBP .327
.356 SLG .337
18 XBH 10
6 HR 3
22 RBI 21
41/31 K/BB 25/19
1 SB 2
30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%)
24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%)
5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • The Royals gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Lyles will start for the Royals, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw seven innings when he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30 against the New York Yankees.
  • Last season he ranked 40th in ERA (4.42), 43rd in WHIP (1.385), and 38th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
