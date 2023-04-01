The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-7, first in the Western Conference) and the Minnesota Wild (44-22-9, second in conference), square off on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI.

The Wild have gone 7-1-2 in their last 10 games, totaling 42 goals while giving up 28 in that period. On 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (19.4%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-115)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have posted a record of 12-9-21 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 44-22-9.

Minnesota has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 10 games this season when the Wild ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-5-2).

Minnesota has earned 19 points (9-7-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Wild have earned 69 points in their 44 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 21-9-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 22-13-4 (48 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Wild finished 21-8-5 in those matchups (47 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.95 23rd 11th 2.84 Goals Allowed 2.61 3rd 15th 31.7 Shots 31.1 18th 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.9 14th 17th 21.3% Power Play % 21.6% 13th 19th 77.5% Penalty Kill % 80.9% 12th

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

