How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) at Target Center on March 31, 2023.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBA TV
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
- Minnesota is 32-14 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.
- The Timberwolves record 115.7 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
- When Minnesota totals more than 116.6 points, it is 21-12.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves put up 116.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 114.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.
- Minnesota allows 115.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 116.6 when playing on the road.
- The Timberwolves are draining 12.3 threes per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging away from home (11.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.4% at home and 37.1% when playing on the road.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Calf
|Kyle Anderson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Taurean Prince
|Questionable
|Illness
|Austin Rivers
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jaylen Nowell
|Questionable
|Knee
|Naz Reid
|Out
|Wrist
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Illness
|Matt Ryan
|Questionable
|Illness
