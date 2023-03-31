Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 107-100 loss against the Suns, Towns totaled 25 points and eight rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Towns' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.7 19.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.9 5.9 Assists 3.5 5.0 4.6 PRA 33.5 33.6 30.4 PR 28.5 28.6 25.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.0



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Lakers

Towns has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 5.3% and 5.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Towns is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Towns' Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 116.6 points per game, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Lakers are ranked 27th in the league, allowing 45.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per contest.

The Lakers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 37 21 8 7 3 0 1

