Wild vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (44-23-6) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild (43-22-9) at home on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.
Wild vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-165)
|Wild (+140)
|6
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won five, or 31.2%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 1-3 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 41.7% chance to win.
- Minnesota has played 36 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Wild vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|239 (14th)
|Goals
|217 (23rd)
|198 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|194 (3rd)
|59 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (15th)
|46 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Seven of Minnesota's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 7.8 goals, 3.0 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Wild's 217 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Wild have given up 2.6 goals per game, 194 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their +23 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
