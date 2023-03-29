Having taken three straight, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

The Avalanche-Wild game will air on TNT, TVAS, and SN360, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Wild vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/15/2023 Wild Avalanche 3-2 COL
10/17/2022 Wild Avalanche 6-3 COL

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 194 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.
  • With 217 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Wild are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 72 22 43 65 40 40 38.2%
Matthew Boldy 74 28 29 57 37 48 57.5%
Joel Eriksson Ek 74 23 34 57 14 41 49.2%
Marcus Johansson 73 15 24 39 29 27 42.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche have given up 198 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Avalanche's 239 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 40 goals over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 62 32 63 95 36 39 44.2%
Mikko Rantanen 73 48 40 88 39 53 46.9%
Cale Makar 58 17 49 66 48 50 -
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%
J.T. Compher 73 16 32 48 24 26 48.8%

