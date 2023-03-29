Anthony Edwards Injury Status - Timberwolves vs. Suns Injury Report March 29
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) have five players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (40-35) at Footprint Center on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Timberwolves enter this contest following a 119-115 victory against the Kings on Monday. Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points in the Timberwolves' win, leading the team.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|20.5
|7.9
|5.1
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|9
|2.4
|1.7
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|10.8
|2.6
|2
|Anthony Edwards
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|24.5
|5.8
|4.5
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Out
|Illness
|3.7
|0.8
|0.5
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Questionable (Ankle)
Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The Timberwolves put up only four more points per game (115.9) than the Suns allow (111.9).
- Minnesota has put together a 29-18 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
- While the Timberwolves are averaging 115.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, producing 117.6 a contest.
- Minnesota knocks down 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.6. It shoots 36.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.1%.
- The Timberwolves rank 22nd in the NBA with 111.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th defensively with 111.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-5
|234
