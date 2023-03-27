The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) take on the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, March 27 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Wild knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their most recent game, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-2 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Wild vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-130) Kraken (+110) 6

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 34 of their 51 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Minnesota is 28-14 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

Minnesota's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 35 times.

Wild vs. Kraken Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 212 (23rd) Goals 253 (5th) 193 (3rd) Goals Allowed 227 (13th) 49 (16th) Power Play Goals 40 (23rd) 45 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (23rd)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota went over in seven of its past 10 contests.

The Wild and their opponents have averaged 5.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).

During their last 10 games, the Wild have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Wild are ranked 23rd in the league with 212 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

On defense, the Wild have been one of the best squads in league competition, giving up 193 goals to rank third.

Their goal differential (+19) ranks them 12th in the NHL.

