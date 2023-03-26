Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (39-36) and Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) will go head to head on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET. Jordan Poole and Anthony Edwards are players to watch for the Warriors and Timberwolves, respectively.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves won their most recent game against the Hawks, 125-124, on Wednesday. Naz Reid starred with 26 points, plus eight boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Naz Reid 26 8 0 2 0 2 Jaden McDaniels 25 6 4 0 2 1 Karl-Anthony Towns 22 4 3 2 0 2

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards tops the Timberwolves in scoring (24.7 points per game) and assists (4.4), and posts 5.9 rebounds. He also posts 1.6 steals (sixth in the league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging a team-high 11.5 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 13.8 points and 1.1 assists, making 66.5% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

The Timberwolves get 12.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

Mike Conley is the Timberwolves' top assist man (7 per game), and he averages 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Kyle Anderson gives the Timberwolves 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 15.9 11.4 2.3 1.1 1.7 0 Kyle Anderson 11.9 6.8 7.5 0.8 1 0.7 Mike Conley 16 3.5 5 1.1 0.2 2.6 Anthony Edwards 17.8 4 2.6 0.7 0.7 2.4 Jaden McDaniels 16.5 4.2 1.8 0.4 1.1 1.9

