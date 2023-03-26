Anthony Edwards Injury Status - Timberwolves vs. Warriors Injury Report March 26
The Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) are monitoring three players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, heading into their Sunday, March 26 game against the Golden State Warriors (39-36) at Chase Center, which starts at 8:30 PM ET.
The Timberwolves enter this game after a 125-124 win over the Hawks on Wednesday. Naz Reid scored 26 points in the Timberwolves' win, leading the team.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Questionable
|Calf
|20.8
|8.0
|5.2
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|10.8
|2.6
|2.0
|Anthony Edwards
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.9
|4.4
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Questionable (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 116.1 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 118.0 the Warriors give up.
- Minnesota is 18-7 when it scores more than 118.0 points.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Timberwolves are averaging 120.6 points per game, 4.5 more than their season average (116.1).
- Minnesota connects on 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.6. It shoots 36.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.3%.
- The Timberwolves rank 22nd in the league averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Warriors
|-6.5
|239.5
