How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Houston is 21-0 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 14th.
- The Cougars score only 3.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).
- When Houston scores more than 71.6 points, it is 22-0.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (36.1%).
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.1% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at seventh.
- The Hurricanes' 79.1 points per game are 22.5 more points than the 56.6 the Cougars allow.
- Miami (FL) has a 17-2 record when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Houston is posting 77.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 more points than it is averaging on the road (75.6).
- When playing at home, the Cougars are surrendering 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than on the road (60.9).
- At home, Houston is draining 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (39.3%).
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Miami (FL) is averaging 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than away (75.2).
- At home, the Hurricanes concede 72.9 points per game. Away, they concede 69.
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) sinks fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/12/2023
|Memphis
|L 75-65
|Dickies Arena
|3/16/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 63-52
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/18/2023
|Auburn
|W 81-64
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/24/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Duke
|L 85-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Drake
|W 63-56
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Indiana
|W 85-69
|MVP Arena
|3/24/2023
|Houston
|-
|T-Mobile Center
