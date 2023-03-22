The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) are favored (by 5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 118 - Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)

Hawks (+ 5) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



The Hawks (31-39-2 ATS) have covered the spread 46.6% of the time, 3.5% less often than the Timberwolves (34-37-2) this season.

As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 8-11-2 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 5-point favorite.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 46.6% of the time this season (34 out of 73), less often than Atlanta's games have (39 out of 72).

The Timberwolves have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-17) this season, higher than the .367 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (11-19).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

With 115.9 points per game on offense, Minnesota ranks 11th in the NBA. At the other end, it cedes 116.2 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Timberwolves rank eighth in the NBA with 25.9 assists per contest.

With 12 treys per game, the Timberwolves are 16th in the NBA. They sport a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 15th in the league.

This season, Minnesota has taken 61.8% two-pointers, accounting for 72% of the team's buckets. It has shot 38.2% from beyond the arc (28% of the team's baskets).

