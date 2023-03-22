Jaden McDaniels' Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

McDaniels totaled 18 points in his previous game, which ended in a 140-134 win versus the Knicks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for McDaniels, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.1 16.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.2 Assists -- 2.0 1.6 PRA 19.5 18 21.8 PR 17.5 16 20.2 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.0



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Hawks

McDaniels has taken 9.0 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 9.9% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McDaniels' opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.3 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Hawks are the 24th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 117.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Hawks are 21st in the NBA, conceding 44.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have allowed 25.8 per game, 16th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are sixth in the league, conceding 11.9 makes per contest.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 26 19 1 0 1 2 1

