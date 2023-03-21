Matthew Boldy scored a hat trick for the Minnesota Wild in their last game, and next up is a meeting with the New Jersey Devils, on Tuesday in Newark.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Wild vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/11/2023 Wild Devils 3-2 (F/SO) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 187 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the NHL.
  • The Wild have 203 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Wild are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 68 22 41 63 40 40 38.9%
Joel Eriksson Ek 70 23 30 53 12 39 48.1%
Matthew Boldy 70 22 29 51 35 48 57%
Marcus Johansson 69 15 21 36 25 25 42.6%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Devils are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 187 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
  • The Devils score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (244 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 66 37 44 81 74 52 35.3%
Dougie Hamilton 70 18 49 67 65 17 -
Nico Hischier 69 30 36 66 30 54 54%
Jesper Bratt 70 30 33 63 37 33 -
Timo Meier 66 34 23 57 52 55 36.4%

