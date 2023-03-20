Timberwolves vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 20
At Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 20, 2023, the New York Knicks (42-30) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on MSG and BSN.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-8.5)
|228
|-350
|+290
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-8.5)
|228.5
|-350
|+275
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-8.5)
|228
|-345
|+260
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Knicks (-7.5)
|229.5
|-330
|+270
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks average 115.1 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 112.2 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +208 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- The Timberwolves score 115.6 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 116 (18th in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 230.7 points per game, 2.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 228.2 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than the total for this matchup.
- New York has put together a 41-30-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Minnesota has covered 33 times in 72 games with a spread this year.
Timberwolves and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+35000
|+13000
|+170
|Knicks
|+9000
|+2800
|-10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.