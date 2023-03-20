Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 122-107 loss against the Raptors, Gobert had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gobert's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.8 16.4 Rebounds 10.5 11.5 11.2 Assists -- 1.1 1.8 PRA 26.5 26.4 29.4 PR 24.5 25.3 27.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Rudy Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

The Timberwolves average the third-most possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.2 points per game, the Knicks are the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Knicks give up 42.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the league.

Allowing 24.7 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2022 33 14 9 0 0 4 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gobert or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.