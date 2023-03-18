The Toronto Raptors (34-36) hope to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on March 18, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

  • Minnesota is 22-10 when it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.
  • The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 26th.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Minnesota is 24-16.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 the Timberwolves are scoring more points at home (116.2 per game) than on the road (115.2). And they are giving up less at home (115) than on the road (116.9).
  • Minnesota is conceding fewer points at home (115 per game) than on the road (116.9).
  • The Timberwolves collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (26) than away (25.6).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Karl-Anthony Towns Out Calf
Jaylen Nowell Out Knee
Anthony Edwards Questionable Ankle

