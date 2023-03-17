Friday's first-round NCAA tournament matchup between the UConn Huskies (25-8) and the Iona Gaels (27-7) at MVP Arena at 4:30 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Gaels' Nelly Junior Joseph as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Iona

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS

UConn's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, UConn fell to Marquette 70-68. With 19 points, Sanogo was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 19 11 1 0 0 0 Nahiem Alleyne 10 0 1 2 0 2 Alex Karaban 10 5 1 0 0 2

Iona's Last Game

Iona won its most recent game versus Marist, 76-55, on Saturday. Daniss Jenkins starred with 27 points, plus five boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Daniss Jenkins 27 5 2 2 0 6 Walter Clayton Jr. 17 6 4 1 1 1 Nelly Junior Joseph 9 11 3 2 4 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo puts up 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 59.4% from the field.

Tristen Newton paces his team in assists per game (4.6), and also posts 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins is putting up 16.1 points, 1.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban posts 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Iona Players to Watch

Joseph is averaging a team-best 9.4 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 15.1 points and 1.1 assists, making 55.1% of his shots from the field.

Jenkins is averaging a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He's also delivering 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 42.1% of his shots from the field, and 36.4% from 3-point range resulting in 1.6 treys per game.

Walter Clayton Jr. is putting up team highs in points (16.9 per game) and assists (3.2). And he is contributing 4.3 rebounds, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Osborn Shema gets the Gaels 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

The Gaels get 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Berrick JeanLouis.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 15.6 7.3 1.1 0.7 0.8 0.5 Tristen Newton 9.9 5.3 6.1 1.5 0.2 1.3 Andre Jackson 8.4 6.8 4 0.6 0.6 0.6 Jordan Hawkins 15.2 3.8 1.2 0.5 0.6 2.7 Alex Karaban 9.7 4.8 1.9 0.8 1 1.8

Iona Top Performers (Last 10 Games)