The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) take on the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 10:05 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

truTV Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 40% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have hit.

In games TCU shoots better than 40% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 107th.

The Horned Frogs record 75.2 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 67.9 the Sun Devils allow.

TCU has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Arizona State Stats Insights

This season, Arizona State has a 13-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 45th.

The Sun Devils average only 3.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Horned Frogs give up (67.9).

Arizona State is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

At home, TCU is averaging 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it is in away games (72.4).

Defensively the Horned Frogs have played better at home this year, ceding 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, TCU has fared better in home games this season, making 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

Arizona State is scoring more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (69.5).

The Sun Devils give up 65 points per game at home, and 71.4 away.

At home, Arizona State makes 6.9 trifectas per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30%) than on the road (30.6%) too.

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Oklahoma L 74-60 Lloyd Noble Center 3/9/2023 Kansas State W 80-67 T-Mobile Center 3/10/2023 Texas L 66-60 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 Arizona State - Ball Arena

Arizona State Schedule