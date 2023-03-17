When the Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) face off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 6:50 PM ET, Zach Edey and Demetre Roberts will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

Purdue's Last Game

In its previous game, Purdue topped Penn State on Sunday, 67-65. Its leading scorer was Edey with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Edey 30 13 1 0 0 0 David Jenkins Jr. 11 1 2 0 0 3 Mason Gillis 10 6 3 0 0 2

Fairleigh Dickinson's Last Game

Fairleigh Dickinson won its previous game against Texas Southern, 84-61, on Wednesday. Ansley Almonor starred with 23 points, plus eight boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ansley Almonor 23 8 0 0 0 5 Joe Munden Jr. 17 4 0 3 0 1 Demetre Roberts 15 1 4 2 0 2

Purdue Players to Watch

Edey puts up 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.5 assists, shooting 60.6% from the floor.

Braden Smith leads his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also posts 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Fletcher Loyer puts up 10.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Furst puts up 5.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the field.

Ethan Morton is putting up 3.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

The Knights get 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Grant Singleton.

The Knights get 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Almonor.

Sean Moore is averaging 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.

Joe Munden Jr. is No. 1 on the Knights in rebounding (4.9 per game), and posts 10.6 points and 1 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Purdue Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Edey 22 12 1.9 0.1 1.9 0 Braden Smith 11 3.6 4.2 1.3 0.2 1.1 Brandon Newman 6.8 3.6 1.6 1.3 0.2 1 Mason Gillis 7.2 4.5 1.2 0.1 0 0.9 Fletcher Loyer 7.3 1.8 2.5 0.4 0 0.8

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Performers (Last 10 Games)